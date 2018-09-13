MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has restated the United States’ opposition to a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline during talks in Moscow.
Speaking at a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Perry said the undersea Nord Stream 2 pipeline would “create a new choke point at a shallow depth vulnerable to disruption.” He called on Russia “to stop using its resources for influence and disruption.”
Perry added the U.S. supports “the desire of Europeans to minimize their dependence on a single energy supplier.”
Eastern European countries and the U.S. oppose the pipeline on the grounds that it would increase European energy dependence on Russia.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon has patented a system that would put workers in a cage, on top of a robot
- American eating habits are changing faster than fast food can keep up
- Boeing’s new 787s flee Florence in an exodus from South Carolina to Everett
- Price tag for Sea-Tac's new International Arrivals Facility soars to almost $1 billion
- Seattle home prices drop by $70,000 in three months as market continues to cool
Responding to Perry, Novak said Thursday: “I believe we share the view that energy cannot be a tool to exercise pressure and that consumers should be able to choose the suppliers.”