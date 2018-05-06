ATLANTA (AP) — Lending for small businesses is at an all-time high in Georgia.

A recent report released by the Georgia Small Business Administration shows that $1.41 billion was loaned in the state last year.

In the last two quarters ending March 31, $650 million in loans were disbursed to small businesses statewide.

Drew Tonsmeire, of the UGA Small Business Development Center at Kennesaw State University, says the lending environment is much better than it was 10 years ago.

He said businesses are able to access different sources of funding aside from banks, such as SBA loans and lines of credit from online lenders.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that some still struggle to access credit. A 2017 Federal Reserve Bank report showed smaller firms struggling to access credit compared to larger, more established businesses.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com