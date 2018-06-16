Investors always want to think dynamically. They’re drawn to what has been working lately, and to the latest and greatest current investment minds.

CHICAGO — The Morningstar Investment Conference here this week is an annual festival of the newest, latest, most current and up-to-date thinking of how to manage money.

It’s about best practices, top picks, superior performance and optimal results.

And while it’s all meant to ultimately help individual investors reach their goals, the truth is that the average person needs none of it.

You don’t need the latest thinking, the best funds, or the optimal portfolio to reach your financial goals. While there is no denying that a perfect portfolio would make it easier to hit your targets, it’s more important to remember that “perfect” is the enemy of the good, and that what most people need is a portfolio that they believe in and that is good enough to get the job done.

Yet history has repeatedly shown that participation in the markets may be what counts the most. If you have “good investments,” you will lag the “best” ones, but still profit in time. It’s the core philosophy behind indexing, where investors willingly sacrifice their chances to beat a benchmark to simply replicate the index and capture its level of performance.

Year after year of failing to beat the index typically ends up as a better result than investing in ways that only beat the market sometimes, or than changing a portfolio regularly trying to always ride the hot hand.

The evolution of exchange-traded funds has made it that many investors and advisers now try to actively manage index funds to deliver market-beating returns. While the individual issues can’t exceed the benchmark, the idea is that being “tactical” to tilt the portfolio to what is trending will create superior returns.

That might work, but the truth is, that has just as much chance to fall short as any other management style. Plenty of studies show that the more actively an investor trades funds and ETFs — the more they rejigger their portfolio, presumably always trying to upgrade it to the current way of thinking — the worse they do when compared to buying and holding.

Kunal Kapoor, Morningstar’s chief executive officer, on Monday made the unusual apples-and-oranges comparison between ETFs and 401(k) plans. Exchange-traded funds, of course, are a specific investment vehicle, while 401(k)s are a type of retirement plan, where investors can use a variety of investment vehicles.

Kapoor’s point: “ETFs are great — you can do so much with them in so many ways — but 401(k) plans are greater when it comes to individual investors and how they generate savings. People pack it away and keep contributing to their 401(k) even when the market is not going great, they get the impact of dollar-cost averaging, compared to contributing to their ETFs — or to anything in their taxable account — only when they things are going great.

“During the last bear market, the best thing an adviser could have done for clients was to keep them fully invested, but I’m not sure that many of them recognize that’s the best thing they could have done,” he said, noting that advisers were more likely to think about the portfolio moves they made — the transactions, the portfolio upgrades and the allocation changes — as their key efforts.

None of this is to say that investors shouldn’t consider the latest and greatest investment products or thinking for their portfolios, although there is little reason to go rushing into the new stuff this industry comes up with. Three or four years ago, this conference was dominated by talk of “alternative investments,” and a lot of the hot fund companies pushing those newfangled investments are gone by now.

Today, the alternative talk is barely a whisper, a level more appropriate for an investment type that really shouldn’t account for more than about 15 percent of a diversified portfolio, but that could also be ignored completely by investors who don’t want to make their holdings more complex and potentially confusing.

Think of your portfolio like you might your home.

If you are building from scratch today, you will use the latest building materials, design concepts and then top it off with the fashionable colors.

But if you built your home years ago and are happy in it, you don’t go ripping up the plumbing to change to the newest in piping, and you don’t redesign things based on new concepts in home design. Even when you make changes, you aren’t re­doing the work every time there is a theoretical “improvement.”

That said, you might renovate because your family’s needs are changing, and you will repaint and update the look as often as makes you happy, but if improvements aren’t necessary for you to be fulfilled and peaceful, you aren’t overhauling your home sweet home.

The same applies to investment portfolios. If you are using traditional indexes like the Standard & Poor’s 500, “upgrading” to the latest smart-beta product that the investment world can come up with is not necessary. Even if the new fund is an upgrade, it is likely to amount to small dollars over a long period of time; sticking with what you believe in and have tried might pay off more if you ever lack the courage to ride out market troubles in your new choice.

There will always be something that is “new” and “next.” That’s inevitable in the financial world, where every company has to come up with a reason for you to buy its products over the sea of competitors.

Let the advisers and the pros worry about which developments are truly useful and worthwhile. Meanwhile, most investors should ignore the new and next and stick with things that are tried and true.