ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is optimistic on Greece’s growth and employment prospects for this year, but is urging the government to stick to reforms to maintain the momentum.
In a report published Friday following five-day talks with officials in Athens, IMF officials say that the battered Greek economy is set to grow 2.4 percent this year, up from 2.1 percent in 2018.
The report also argues that the heavily indebted country’s medium-term ability to repay its creditors — mostly its European partners and the IMF — remains “robust.”
It adds, however, that the country remains vulnerable to a potential slowdown in the global economy and must press ahead with reforms, particularly to make the labor market more flexible.
Most Read Business Stories
- Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax would cost Jeff Bezos $4.1 billion in first year
- Boeing pilotless air taxi lifts off the ground, but there is no rush to catch a ride WATCH
- 'The milkman model': Big brand names try reusable containers
- Amazon tests delivery robots in Snohomish County WATCH
- Nordstrom to close two full-line stores in Virginia and Florida
Greece exited its eight-year bailout program in August.