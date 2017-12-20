LONDON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has lowered its 2017 growth forecast for the British economy, saying the impact of Brexit has weighed on the economy despite a strong global recovery.
The IMF said Wednesday it expected the British economy to grow by 1.6 percent this year, down slightly from its previous forecast of 1.7 percent.
It said the sharp drop in the value of the pound following Britain’s vote in June 2016 to leave the European Union has pushed up inflation by making imports more expensive and that’s squeezed incomes and consumption.
It also says that business investment has been weaker than expected due to economic uncertainty.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about the Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
For 2018, the IMF maintained its growth forecast of 1.5 percent, but said relatively high inflation will continue to weigh on wages and spending.