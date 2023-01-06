When I wrote my goodbye column to the 747 this past month, I made the assertion that Boeing of the 1960s and 1970s made us more of a company town than we ever were with Amazon.

This was good in ways — retailers anticipating worker bonuses at Christmas — and less good in others — the fabled Boeing Bust.

One result was a reader making his own contention in an email: “It is arguable the majority of longer-term residents wish they never had heard the name Amazon.”

Arguable, perhaps. It would be interesting to see polling with a wide survey sample. But it does invite some “what if?” counterfactual history. A famous counterfactual: What would have happened if Gavrilo Princip had failed to kill the Archduke Franz Ferdinand? Would World War I ever have happened?

As someone who intended to escape journalism and get my Ph.D. in history, I know the dangers of counterfactual thinking. Most professional historians disdain it.

Still, done right, it can be irresistible. Harry Turtledove, a trained historian himself, became a bestselling author with his novels based on the Confederacy winning the American Civil War and eight decades of ongoing turmoil.

If we’re going to do this with Amazon, we need to play by some rules.

For example, we magically can’t make 2023 into 1983. Instead, the “what if?” turns on the decisions of individuals or groups, political votes, etc., in the world as it exists.

Amazon was going to happen. The nation was primed for it because of the dot-com and digital boom. Antitrust was lax, allowing monopsonies with huge market power (nobody in Arkansas hated on Walmart). Tax avoidance was possible for an online store versus brick-and-mortar bookstores.

Given that, what if Amazon hadn’t settled on Seattle as its headquarters soon after it opened for business on July 16, 1995?

Founder Jeff Bezos might have chosen Portland, but the Oregon city lacked Seattle’s abundance of software talent, or the Bay Area. Neither had Washington’s lack of an income tax.

Still, plenty of Seattleites today would say locating elsewhere would have been a good thing. This is the “Amazon ruined Seattle” storyline.

A 2019 story in The Washington Post (itself bought by Bezos) captured the sentiment this way. “Amazon’s rise in Seattle has earned it a mixed reputation as both a progressive-minded economic godsend for the city and a self-centered behemoth contributing too little to address the disruption it helped create.”

Amazon’s rise to 50,000 employees in South Lake Union reversed the loss of workers to the suburbs and more than cushioned the city from the loss of Washington Mutual. “But Amazon also draws much of the blame for pushing up housing costs and homelessness, aggravating traffic and even diluting Seattle’s identity as a quirky, laid-back city.”

In an article on the Gawker blog in 2015, a writer contended that Seattle was dead and Amazon killed it:

“I was born here, in 1988. My city was a gentle, easygoing place, a salad of cultural influences: citizens of the outdoors, of grunge and high art, with a dash of software among its blue bloods. Here I reveled in mild weather and glorious views; here I played in the best high-school orchestra in the nation (at a public school) and surrounded myself with brilliant people who understood me and made me better.”

Such an allegation didn’t stop more than 240 localities from bidding for Amazon HQ2, a “full, equal” to HQ1 in Seattle, where the company was reviled by activists. In a deindustrialized nation where an Amazon warehouse was a big economic-development win, the idea of gaining 25,000 or more high-paid jobs was a dream come true. They were prepared to offer huge sums of incentives.

Seattle won 50,000 well-paid jobs for nothing. The tech blog GeekWire reported in 2020 that Amazon paid $279 million in local taxes the previous year. In addition, city coffers were stuffed with hundreds of millions of dollars from construction fees and taxes. All this helped the city fund its largely failed and unaccountable fight against the “homeless emergency.”

In 2021, the company donated $96 million to more than 190 local nonprofits. It also made a $2 billion pledge to affordable housing.

Anyway, pining for the past violates the rule of counterfactual history. The year 1988 can’t be embalmed as something to continue forever, like Lenin in his mausoleum in Moscow.

The inflection points also depended on the late Paul Allen, who turned South Lake Union into an innovation district, anchored by Amazon but also holding high-end offices and labs for Silicon Valley companies, health care and startups. Our counterfactual history depends on Allen not being a civic steward who invested in Seattle rather than the Eastside or elsewhere.

Other points were Seattle’s talent base and closeness to Microsoft, and the computer science program at the University of Washington. As a result, it was cheaper here for tech companies than Silicon Valley.

So, would it have been better for Seattle to make itself into Tacoma or Stockton, California, two West Coast cities that didn’t benefit from (or weren’t ruined by) the rise of Big Tech? (To be sure, folks in Tacoma might argue their housing has become more pricey because of Big Tech up north.)

As it turns out, the counterfactual outcome is being decided for us.

Amazon plans to have 25,000 employees in Bellevue. It moved some employees out of downtown Seattle because of crime. Antipathy toward the city’s largest private-sector employer from the City Council majority led CEO Andy Jassy to say he no longer considers HQ1 to be Seattle but the larger region.

So, would World War I have happened if the Austro Hungarian archduke hadn’t been assassinated in 1914? Probably. The geopolitical pressures likely made it inevitable.

And will Seattle be better without Amazon’s headquarters? We’re about to find out.