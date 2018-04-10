SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state’s $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s website outlines the proposed settlement. IEPA Director Alec Messina says the agency has received 200 formal comments and 100 people have completed survey responses to the draft plan.

The draft plan calls for removing dirty diesel engines with electric and alternative-fuel engines.

Comments may be made by email.

In 2016 and 2017, the U.S. EPA and Volkswagen reached a series of settlements which resolved U.S. complaints. The complaints alleged Volkswagen sold nearly 600,000 diesel-engine automobiles from 2009 to 2016 with computer software that cheated federal emissions tests.