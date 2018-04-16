SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A family that has farmed in southern Illinois for five generations has received the state’s first bicentennial farm designation.
Gerald and Betty Brown of Jonesboro were presented with the honor last week at the Illinois Capitol.
The designation is part of Illinois’ 200th birthday celebration. It recognizes farms that have been held by descendants of the same family for at least 200 years.
The Brown family moved to Union County, Illinois, in 1816 after the land they were farming in North Carolina became worn out. Abraham Brown II, who trekked to Illinois with his wife and three children, registered his cattle and land in 1817.
Most Read Business Stories
- Wait, Sprint and T-Mobile haven’t merged yet? | Commentary
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
- Seattle will be too expensive for you when you retire, longtimer is told | Money Makeover
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- I downloaded the information Facebook has on me. Yikes!
Gov. Bruce Rauner says the Brown family is just one example of the many “proud, hard-working farm families” in Illinois.