CHICAGO (AP) — Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office is suing a company for what it says is an illegal predatory lending scheme that targeted the retirement benefits of Illinois residents.
Madigan’s office says in a news release that Nevada-based Future Income Payments LLC made installment loans without a license and tried to disguise them as “pension sales.”
Madigan’s office alleges the company illegally advertises the loans as a way to quickly obtain cash in exchange for people’s pension benefits. Because state and federal laws restrict selling or transferring pension benefits, the lawsuit contends that such ales are illegal.
The release also says the company charges extremely high finance charges, meaning people pay the company thousands of dollars more than they were loaned.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon workers' median pay in 2017: $28,446
- Metals-forging firm near Boeing Field closing after 8 decades so real estate can be sold
- Southwest Airlines sought more time for inspections before Boeing 737’s engine exploded
- Southwest 737 accident kills passenger, raises engine concerns
- 'Nerves of steel': She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot
The company did not return telephone calls for comment.