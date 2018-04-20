CHICAGO (AP) — Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office is suing a company for what it says is an illegal predatory lending scheme that targeted the retirement benefits of Illinois residents.

Madigan’s office says in a news release that Nevada-based Future Income Payments LLC made installment loans without a license and tried to disguise them as “pension sales.”

Madigan’s office alleges the company illegally advertises the loans as a way to quickly obtain cash in exchange for people’s pension benefits. Because state and federal laws restrict selling or transferring pension benefits, the lawsuit contends that such ales are illegal.

The release also says the company charges extremely high finance charges, meaning people pay the company thousands of dollars more than they were loaned.

The company did not return telephone calls for comment.