COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling for repair gas hobs sold across Europe because their carbon monoxide emissions are above the allowed limits.
Ikea urged customers to stop using the rapid burner placed in the upper right of any version of the Eldslaga model. It says the decision was “a precautionary measure,” adding there have been no reported incidents.
Ikea said Tuesday that customers who bought an Eldslaga, which is sold in 22 European countries, before Jan. 1, 2018 should contact its customer service. It said a home visit by a service technician is required.
The group said the recall came after an investigation by the Belgian market surveillance authorities.
Ikea has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. Its parent company is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.