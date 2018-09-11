NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A modernist building in New Haven designed by famed architect Marcel Breuer and currently owned by Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea is under consideration as a possible hotel.

Ikea is seeking approval from the City Plan Commission to repurpose the building as a 165-room hotel.

The brutalist structure is composed of two sections, with an office block elevated above the lower floors by massive pillars. It was built in the late 1960s as the headquarters for the Armstrong Rubber Co. and acquired by IKEA in 2003. Ikea built its outlet on a plot nearby.

The New Haven Register reports Ikea’s letter to city planners said the expectation is “the building will become an attractive purchase opportunity as a hotel.” The site plan documents do not identify a potential hotel operator.

