BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tamarack Resort has laid unfinished and has struggled to operate for a decade after a series of financial issues, but new owners hope to reinvigorate the Idaho ski and ledge destination.
Tamarack Resort Holdings on Tuesday announced its agreement to purchase the resort in a release.
The partnership of investors and managers says its hopes it can finally turn it into “a four-season destination of choice for Idahoans and visitors from across North America.”
The release says the transfer of land and assets is expected to close Nov. 30.
It’s not clear how much Tamarack Resort Holdings paid for the property. Details of the purchase agreement are not being disclosed.