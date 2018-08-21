Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will continue to be one of the only states in the nation without a Women’s Business Center.

The Idaho Business Review reports officials say none of the applicants for a Small Business Administration grant received a passing grade on the grant applications.

Details on what areas the application fell short were not immediately available.

The primary applicant was Idaho Women in Leadership, a bipartisan nonprofit organization that advances Idaho women’s leadership in government and business through leadership training programs.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Representatives from the organization did not immediately respond to questions about the application.

This year marked the Small Business Administration’s third attempt in recent years to award a grant to help support a Women’s Business Center, after two previous centers shut down due to lack of matching funding from the community.

___

Information from: Idaho Business Review , http://idahobusinessreview.com/

The Associated Press