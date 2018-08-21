BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will continue to be one of the only states in the nation without a Women’s Business Center.

The Idaho Business Review reports officials say none of the applicants for a Small Business Administration grant received a passing grade on the grant applications.

Details on what areas the application fell short were not immediately available.

The primary applicant was Idaho Women in Leadership, a bipartisan nonprofit organization that advances Idaho women’s leadership in government and business through leadership training programs.

Representatives from the organization did not immediately respond to questions about the application.

This year marked the Small Business Administration’s third attempt in recent years to award a grant to help support a Women’s Business Center, after two previous centers shut down due to lack of matching funding from the community.

