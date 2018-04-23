THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam police have arrested an Icelandic fugitive suspected of masterminding the theft of hundreds of computers used to mine bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

Police spokesman Rob van der Veen confirmed Monday that Sindri Thor Stefansson was arrested Sunday night in downtown Amsterdam. He declined to give further details, saying that prosecutors will now work on Stefansson’s extradition.

Stefansson fled a low-security prison last Tuesday and flew to Sweden. Icelandic officials said it was unlikely that Stefansson had to show a passport at the airport since he traveled within Europe’s passport-free travel zone but the plane ticket he used was under someone else’s name.

Stefansson was among 11 people arrested for allegedly stealing the computers in a series of burglaries in December and January.