SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hyundai Motor’s workers say they have suspended production on two SUV assembly lines to protest what they said was a unilateral move by the company to increase output.
Hyundai Motor Co. union spokesman Hong Jae-gwan said Tuesday that about 1,950 workers, or 4 percent of its union members, stopped work Monday at a plant in Ulsan, 380 kilometers southeast of Seoul. He said there was no plan to expand the partial strike into a full-blown one.
Hong said talks to increase output of Kona sports utility vehicles collapsed when the two sides failed to narrow disagreements over how many workers will be working on the Kona, and other issues.
Hyundai is part of the world’s fifth-largest auto group. The company said it expects production to resume soon after negotiations.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge