HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A $750 million data center is headed to north Alabama.
Al.com reports that the Huntsville City Council on Thursday approved plans to offer incentives.
The name of company that plans to build the data center hasn’t yet been released. An announcement is expected in June.
Huntsville Director of Urban and Economic Development Shane Davis says the data center will employ at least 50 people and jobs will pay at least $80,000 a year.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon closing 130-person Seattle delivery support unit, moving the jobs to Phoenix
- Amazon's Alexa recorded and shared a conversation without consent, report says
- Mortgage rates have been rising at a pace not seen in almost 50 years
- Two Woodinville wineries moving into former Redhook brewery
- Seattle-based Rover raises $125 million, plans to expand dog-sitting service to Europe
Davis says the company will spend $8.5 million to buy 340 acres in the North Huntsville Industrial Park.
Huntsville will provide $6.6 million worth of incentives, including $4.6 million in infrastructure work. Davis says other incentives will be provided by the state, Madison County, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Valley Authority, Huntsville Utilities.
___
Information from: The Huntsville Times, http://www.al.com/huntsville