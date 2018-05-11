BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Producers of a Hungarian talent show for young classical musicians say the rights to the program have been acquired for versions in the United States and Britain by a London-based production firm.

Fulwell 73, which is partly owned by James Corden and produces his late-night talk show, signed the agreement with the production company of “Virtuosos,” led by founder Mariann Peller.

“Virtuosos” has been very successful in Hungary, where its broadcasts on state television are in their fourth season.

At Friday’s signing ceremony in New York, opera singer Placido Domingo also became a shareholder in Virtuosos Holding Ltd., owner of the international rights to the show.

The program’s popularity in Hungary has resulted in auditions by thousands of hopeful musicians, and boosted applications to music schools.