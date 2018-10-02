CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of workers remain on strike at 10 downtown Chicago hotels, while workers have reached new contract deals at more than a dozen other hotels.

The walkout began nearly a month ago. Members of hotel workers union Unite Here Local 1 rallied outside the Hyatt Regency Chicago on Monday, continuing to press their demand for year-round health insurance for employees laid off during slower months. Three Hyatt hotels are among the largest of those still facing strikes.

The rally came after strikers at four Hilton hotels and the Inn of Chicago ratified new contracts over the weekend. Marriott earlier reached a new deal with the union.

Hyatt Hotels says the union is uncooperative and that it’s offered the same extended health care as the other hotels.