SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Officials say several hundred fish have been found dead at a pond near a golf course in southern Indiana over the last week and a half.

The News and Tribune reports the Clark County Health Department was at the pond at Speed Golf Course in Sellersburg on Monday with representatives from the Indiana Department of Emergency Management.

The newspaper says the property is owned by Lehigh Hanson, formerly Essroc, which operates the nearby Speed Cement Plant and uses the pond. The company says in a statement it believes the fish died “as a result of natural oxygen swing that most likely occurred due to large amounts of vegetation and algae.”

The company says an investigation is ongoing. It notes that the pond isn’t connected to any public water sources.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com