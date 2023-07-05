If you’re one of the millions of Americans taking the prescription medication Humira, get ready to add the word biosimilars to your conversations with your doctor.

Alternatives to the world’s top-selling drug were expected to flood the market, some at dramatically lower prices, this week.

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs, the company the Dallas billionaire is backing to take on the pharmaceutical industry, will start selling Humira alternative Yusimry at $569 for a 40-milligram dose, typically taken every two weeks. Humira can cost more than $3,600 a dose.

Drugmaker AbbVie’s patent on the high-cost drug that racked up $21 billion in sales last year expired at the beginning of this year, setting the stage for others to rush in with similarly formulated medications. One biosimilar is already available and at least seven others are preparing to launch.

Here’s what that means to patients, their insurers and employers, and AbbVie competitors who want a piece of the now-broken monopoly.

How Humira gained its monopoly

Humira is in a class of drugs called biologics. It treats chronic inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, while other biologics treat a range of severe and chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes.

Unlike most drugs that are chemically synthesized, biologics are manufactured within living cells. These drugs cannot be formulated into identical generics. Instead, competing manufacturers produce highly similar drugs, called biosimilars.

Branded biologics like Humira typically enjoy long periods of market exclusivity in part because of their complex manufacturing process. Humira’s monopoly lasted 20 years and created $200 billion in revenue for AbbVie.

While its immense profitability is partly because it treats more than 10 chronic diseases by blocking a protein that causes inflammation throughout the body, it can also be linked to the drug’s continuously increasing prices.

AbbVie’s precursor, Abbott Laboratories, launched Humira in 2003 at $522 per two-week 40 mg syringe. Within 10 years, that price jumped to $1,024 per syringe, according to a House oversight committee drug pricing investigation.

When AbbVie spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013, it raised Humira’s price 14 more times by 2021. List prices for Humira can exceed $80,000 per patient annually.

AbbVie also extended its exclusivity by years by filing over 250 patents on Humira, according to the House committee report.

Biosimilars competing against Humira face challenges such as maneuvering through the patents to more patient-oriented problems if they are to take away market share.

The patient perspective

Unlike generics, pharmacists cannot easily switch patients between Humira and a more affordable biosimilar. A doctor has to write a new prescription.

“With biosimilars, because they are a more complex product … there isn’t that ease of interchangeability,” said Hanna Fish, strategic communications director at the National Community Pharmacists Association. “While the drugs are similar and should act very much the same way … it’s not so simple as a one-for-one switch.”

One Humira alternative coming this month, Cyltezo, is approved as interchangeable, and others might follow.

Any patient on Humira can talk with their doctor about switching to a biosimilar, but Fish said those with established treatment plans might be hesitant to change. Fish said biosimilars might be more attractive for patients just starting out on the drug.

Congress created a Food and Drug Administration approval pathway for biosimilars in part to help make expensive biologic medications more affordable, FDA spokesperson James McKinney said. But the complexities of health and pharmaceutical benefits might make lowering prices a bigger challenge than simply introducing lower-cost options.

Most people can’t afford Humira out of pocket at over $80,000 a year, and even the biggest price cuts from biosimilars are unlikely to make the drug accessible to most uninsured patients.

Those with health care coverage do not have much choice over which drugs they get under their plans. Pharmacy benefit managers negotiate with prescription drug programs and payers to decide which drugs will be covered by insurance. Some of the large PBMs — OptumRx and CVS Caremark — already offer the existing biosimilar Amjevita and have indicated they will add others.

Mark Cuban’s disrupter

Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs launched in 2022 as a direct challenge to unaffordable drugs and complex pricing strategies in the pharmaceutical industry. By negotiating directly with drugmakers and insurance companies, instead of working through PBMs, Cost Plus Drugs offers medications at significant discounts. It will do the same with Yusimry, the Humira alternative.

Partnering with Coherus Biosciences, Cost Plus Drugs will offer Yusimry at its manufacturing cost plus 15%, totaling about $569 before shipping and dispensing fees. While the uninsured might still struggle to pay that price, Cost Plus Drugs co-founder and CEO Alex Oshmyansky said the biosimilar’s pricing will help alleviate strain.

“So let’s say you have a $5,000 deductible for your insurance benefits,” Oshmyansky said. “The list price of Humira is in the $6,000 range for a month’s supply. At the beginning of the year, you’ll be asked to pay $5,000. A lot of people don’t have [that] just lying around. Hopefully, those patients who are unable to afford that kind of deductible will benefit significantly from having a lower payment option available.”

Yusimry’s lower price also will be attractive to employers, Oshmyansky said. Employers typically cover more than two-thirds of the cost of their workers’ health insurance.

“We’ve had an enormous amount of interest from the employer community,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, who’s paying for most of the medications? It’s employers.”

For employers and employees on conventional health plans, maneuvering around PBMs to access a low-cost option might be tricky, and large firms with employees spread around the world might not opt to complicate their coverage.

What can employers do?

Health insurance is a costly expense for employers. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that the average annual premium for single coverage was almost $8,000 a person in 2022 and over $22,000 for families.

Specialty drugs like biologics constitute a large portion of employer expenses. While less than 2% of patients use biologics, they account for up to 40% of all drug spending, according to an FDA report.

Companies also might not offer biosimilars because they rely on PBMs to inform them of their options, and companies’ own employee benefits managers don’t always receive information about lower-cost alternatives.

Despite these challenges, employers, particularly large employers with self-funded health plans, have significant power over what drugs are covered by their health plans. They can negotiate for lower-cost biosimilars.

Advertising

Until real-world data surfaces, it isn’t known whether biosimilars will drive down Humira’s cost. In a Facebook post, the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation suggested patients have measured optimism.

“While there is a lot of excitement around them, the cost-saving effects likely won’t be dramatic at first,” the post said. “We should also be exploring other cost-saving strategies on the pharmacy side of the benefit that can implement a greater effect more quickly.”

At whatever pace, patients and employers are likely to benefit from increased treatment options.

“I think any time you can add competition to the marketplace it’s ultimately beneficial to patients,” said Fish, of the pharmacists association, adding that biosimilars will expand access.