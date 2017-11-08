LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $499 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $3.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $13.28 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.29 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $11.60 per share.

Humana shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 16 percent. The stock has increased 47 percent in the last 12 months.

