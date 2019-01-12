LONDON (AP) — The Chinese tech company Huawei says it has fired an employee who was arrested in Poland and charged with spying for China.

The company said Saturday that it has “decided to terminate the employment of Mr. Wang Weijing, who was arrested on suspicion of breaking Polish law.”

Polish authorities said Friday they have arrested Wang, a Chinese citizen and former diplomat, along with a Polish cybersecurity expert who had held several top government cybersecurity jobs and also worked at the telecom company Orange.

Huawei said Wang’s actions “have no relation to the company” and that he was fired because “the incident in question has brought Huawei into disrepute.”

The arrest rekindled tensions between China and the West over cybersecurity concerns surrounding Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecommunications equipment.