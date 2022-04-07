NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
HP Inc., up $5.15 to $40.06.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4.2 billion stake in the personal computer and printer maker.
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $23.30 to $608.09.
The warehouse club operator reported encouraging sales gains during March.
JD.com Inc., down $1.98 to $57.09.
The Chinese e-commerce company’s founder Richard Liu has left his position as CEO.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $4.82 to $65.26
The frozen foods supplier reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.
AvalonBay Communities Inc., down $5.61 to $249.34.
Investors were disappointed with the apartment building owner’s pricing of a public stock offering of 2 million shares.
CDK Global Inc., up $5.50 to $54.49.
Brookfield Business Partners is buying the technology and marketing services provider for about $8.3 billion.
Capital One Financial Corp., up 3 cents to $129.31.
The bank’s board approved an additional $5 billion in stock buybacks.
Pfizer Inc., up $2.29 to $55.16.
The drug and vaccine developer is buying biopharmaceutical company ReViral for up to $525 million.