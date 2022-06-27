With more employers asking — or ordering — remote workers back into the office for a few days a week or even full time, how employees are responding has varied widely.

At some Seattle-area firms, offices are beginning to refill as employees and managers successfully navigate new schedules and new expectations about where and how we work. Others are seeing a slower response or even pushback.

We would like to hear from workers who have been asked to return to the office. What has your employer done to make the process easier? What hasn’t worked, and why?

You can use the form below to share your experience.