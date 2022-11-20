The cost of heating a home is expected to spike this winter as higher prices for natural gas and heating oil combine with a forecast for slightly colder weather than last winter for much of the country.

But financial help is often available for paying bills as well for updating heating systems to more efficient models. There are also steps to take to conserve energy.

The average cost of heating a home is estimated to rise almost 18% from last winter, to $1,208, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The group coordinates state policy for federal grants that help low-income families pay heating and cooling bills.

“All signs point to a much more expensive winter,” said Mark Wolfe, the group’s executive director. The winter heating season runs from October through March.

The estimated seasonal bill for natural gas, which about half of Americans use to heat their homes, is $900, up 25% from last winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration. Natural gas has become pricier because of factors such as greater demand for cooling during this year’s scorching summer (natural gas powers plants that produce electricity to run air conditioners) and surging exports, the administration said.

The seasonal bill for heating oil, which is common in New England, is estimated to be $2,694, up about 45% from last winter.

The rising heating costs come on top of higher inflation that has made it more expensive to buy groceries and other necessities. “Families are being squeezed,” Wolfe said.

Help with heating bills is available for low-income families. The Biden administration is distributing $4.5 billion for the federal Low Income Home-Energy Assistance Program, which provides grants to states to help residents pay their energy bills. But, Wolfe said, overall funding is lower than last year, under a pandemic relief program, and more federal money may be needed.

States set their own income rules for the energy assistance program. On average, a family of four with an income of up to $50,000 can qualify. To apply, contact your local utility. If you qualify, you’ll receive a credit on your monthly bill. Financial help is also available for weatherization steps, such as adding insulation, that can save on energy bills.

Consumers can take steps now to prepare for the winter and conserve energy. “It’s November; there’s still time to get ready,” Wolfe said. Heating contractors are typically less busy right now, he said, before temperatures plummet.

The most widely recommended step: Schedule a professional checkup of your heating system. A tuneup is advisable because dirty components reduce airflow, blunting performance and possibly damaging the system, according to ASHRAE, a professional association of heating and cooling professionals. A tuneup typically costs $200 or more, but some utilities cover the cost.

Anthony Carrino, a contractor and designer known for hosting home improvement shows on television and online, including TheBuild.tv, suggests holding your hands in front of doors and windows to detect drafts and adding weatherstripping or insulation to reduce heat loss. But, he said, be honest about your home repair skills. Adding insulation to reduce drafts around windows is a good idea, but unless you’re confident you can remove and reinstall the window trim — and have it look presentable — it’s best to call a professional, he said.

If your home has a lot of windows, particularly older ones, you may be losing energy through the glass. One easy fix, he said, is to stick clear plastic Bubble Wrap — the kind used to ship packages — over the windowpanes. (Spray the glass with water first so the wrap sticks.) It won’t look great, he conceded, but it will save you money.

“Sometimes,” Carrino said, “you have to take ‘pretty’ off the table for a few months.”

Not a fan of the bubble look? Some hardware and home-improvement stores sell window insulation kits with clear film that adheres with mounting tape or heat.

Adding caulk around windows and doors can also help keep out the cold.

You could consider replacing an old heating system with a more efficient model. The costs range from $4,000 to $7,000 for a gas furnace and from $5,500 to $40,000 or more for some heat pump systems, according to estimates provided by contractors in western and central New York state.

States and utilities usually offer an array of rebate programs that can help cover the cost.

If you can wait, generous rebates for home energy improvements, as well as expanded federal energy-efficiency tax credits, will become available in 2023 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Energy Efficient Home Improvement credit, for instance, will be worth up to $1,200 annually for installing insulation or efficient windows and doors, according to the Treasury Department. A credit of up to $2,000 will be available for heat pumps. (Federal tax credits for upgrading heating systems and adding insulation are available for 2022, but they are less generous.)

The rebate program is being finalized, and rebates are expected to become available to the public “later in the year,” the Biden administration has said.

Here are some questions and answers about preparing for the winter:

What’s the best thermostat setting to save money in the winter?

ASHRAE recommends setting the thermostat to about 68 degrees while you’re awake and lower while you’re asleep or away from home.

How low is too low, to prevent frozen pipes?

To avoid expensive damage from frozen pipes, you shouldn’t set your thermostat lower than 55 degrees, said Don Griffin, department vice president of policy, research and international at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. The average cost to repair damage from frozen pipes that have burst is $10,000 to $12,000, he said. Homeowner policies generally cover water damage caused by frozen pipes that burst. But coverage for the repair of the pipes varies, so you should check with your insurance agent regarding your policy details.

If I don’t qualify for help paying my bill, can I arrange a payment plan?

Most utilities offer so-called budget or level billing plans, which let you pay a flat monthly amount over a given period. If you use less energy than expected, you’ll usually get a credit; if you use more, you’ll owe a balance. Some utilities charge a fee for the service.