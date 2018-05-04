NEW YORK (AP) — There are some simple ways to come up with a good password, now that Twitter is asking all users to change theirs.

Your new password should be complex — nothing easily guessed, such as common words in the dictionary. Mix in numerals and punctuation marks, and avoid reusing the same password on multiple services.

You can also turn on two-factor authentication, which sends you a text with a code each time you log in from a new device or web browser. Even if hackers get your password, they can’t do much unless they have your phone, too.

Twitter discovered a bug that stored passwords in plain text. Though Twitter says there’s no indication anyone stole or misused those passwords, the company recommends a change as a precaution.