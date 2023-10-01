Sign-up bonuses, lounge access, cash rebates, free hotel rooms and plenty of fine print: The promotions and rules on earning and redeeming points with travel rewards credit cards can make your head spin. We’ll help you cut through the confusion.

Rewards cards offer three types of value. There is typically a sign-up bonus, up to 120,000 points or miles after spending a minimum amount within a certain period. Then there are the points, miles or cash back you receive for spending with the card. Last, there are the benefits you receive as a cardholder, like credits for the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees and access to airport lounges.

Weigh the rewards against the annual cost of a card, which can range from zero to $695, and which airlines, hotels and other partners it works with. Here are some ways to get the most of your cards.

Make partnerships work for you

A co-branded card helps you achieve status faster. Cards co-branded with airlines may also offer perks like priority boarding, free checked bags and lounge access — a plus if you tend to fly on one carrier. Hotel chains offer similar co-branded cards.

Stretch points into pennies

Redemption values can change depending on how you use your points, said Gary Leff, of the travel site View From the Wing. His advice: Explore the variety of ways you can redeem them and aim to get at least one penny per point. American Express cardholders will get 1 cent per point when they’re using their Membership Rewards balance to purchase an airline ticket or a hotel room on the Amex website.

Save big expenses for new cards

Tempted by a hefty sign-up bonus? Wait until you’re planning a big vacation, doing a home renovation, or paying college tuition or another large expense, said Kylie Queisser, who offers travel advice on TikTok. Then use that big expense to meet the minimum spending requirement for the bonus.

Play to each card’s strengths

If you don’t mind a little juggling, tailoring cards to specific purchases can maximize benefits. For example, pair a Chase Sapphire Reserve card ($550), which earns three points per dollar on travel and dining expenses, with a no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited card, which earns one and a half points per dollar, for everything else.