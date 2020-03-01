Your credit report is an important document that determines the amount you can borrow for a home. Your credit score is based on factors found in your credit report and is part of the calculation that influences the mortgage rate for your loan. Yet many credit reports have mistakes, such as an account that’s not yours, an inaccurate credit limit or an old bill that you paid that has been marked unpaid.

We asked Greg Mahnken, a credit industry analyst with Credit Card Insider, to explain what steps consumers need to take to make sure their credit report shows an accurate portrait of their credit profile. Mahnken answered our questions via email.

Q: Why should you care about your credit report’s accuracy? How do you obtain your credit reports?

A: It’s important to know that you don’t have just one credit report. You have a credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus: TransUnion, Equifax and Experian. To get a complete picture of your credit, you’ll want to review all three credit reports to ensure all of your information is up to date. Lenders may pull one of your credit reports or multiple, so you should ensure that your information is accurate for each report.

Your credit scores are based on the data in your credit reports. Ensuring you have accurate credit reports is important so you can receive fair lending terms based on your creditworthiness.

You can obtain your credit reports free once per year by using AnnualCreditReport.com, the only site authorized by federal law to provide you with a free report from each of the major credit bureaus.

Keep in mind that credit reports don’t show bank accounts or other noncredit accounts such as rent or utility payments.

Q: What are some common errors on credit reports?

A: One of the first things you should check on your credit reports is your name and address. Is your name accurate and spelled correctly? Are multiple names or “aliases” listed? Is your address accurate and up to date?

Look through each of the accounts listed. Make sure you recognize each account, and then verify the details of the account. For example, if you have never paid your credit card late, you shouldn’t see any late payment marks on your report. If you closed an account or paid a loan in full, you may still see the account on your report, but it should report as closed or terminated.

If you have a revolving account, such as a credit card, it should show the correct credit limit.

Keep in mind that credit reports are usually updated every 30 to 45 days, so if you recently had a change in an account, it may take time to reflect on your reports.

Ensure that no accounts are missing from your reports. Your lenders are not required to report your information to all three credit bureaus, or at all, but most major creditors will do so.

If you don’t recognize an account on your report, you can search the name of it to get more information or file a dispute if you believe that the account is inaccurate or fraudulent.

Keep in mind that sometimes credit accounts change owners or names. For example, if you opened a Bill Me Later account years ago, and you now see a PayPal Credit account listed on your credit report, that’s because Bill Me Later is now PayPal Credit.

Q: How can someone dispute an error on their credit report?

A: If you spot inaccurate information, you should dispute it with the credit bureau. If an error appears on more than one credit bureau’s report, you’ll need to file a dispute with each one.

While you can file a dispute online, it’s recommended to dispute errors via mail for a couple of reasons. By using certified mail, you have a paper trail that your dispute was received. According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the credit bureau has 30 days to investigate and update you with its findings. When filing a dispute online, you are limited to pre-filled reasons as to why you believe there is an error. In some situations, this could make it more difficult to present reasoning or evidence that counters the error.

Q: Does it ever make sense to let an error go uncorrected?

A: Your credit reports and scores are a representation of your riskiness as a borrower. Your creditworthiness is a measure of your likelihood and ability to pay back a loan. Having errors on your credit report could lead to less accurate lending decisions.

Regardless of whether an error is helping or hurting your credit, you should still ensure that lenders are seeing the most accurate information possible. The last thing you want is to be offered a loan at a higher interest rate due to inaccurate or outdated information, or to be approved for more than you can realistically afford due to an error that seems to “boost” your creditworthiness.