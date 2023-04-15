Q: Since purchasing a Dell desktop recently I periodically find my screen goes gray and grainy. I do a hard reboot and the attached “Recovery” message appears saying, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly.” I restart and everything is fine until it occurs again. Are you familiar with this scenario and can you advise a solution?

— Jeffrey A. Burke, Edmonds.

A: I wish that problem was extremely rare. Instead, it’s just sort of rare. And the culprit is usually a corrupt system file or driver.

Fortunately, Microsoft offers several diagnostic and repair tools that should allow you to get things running smoothly.

The first thing I’d try is Windows’ Automatic Startup Repair tool. To get there, click on the Windows icon in the System Tray then click on Settings. Next, click on System, then on Recovery and then on the Restart Now button in the Advanced Startup section. You’ll then be cautioned to save any work that you might have open.

Windows will then reboot into the Advanced Recovery utility. Choose the Troubleshoot option. In the next screen click on Advanced Options and then Startup Repair.

That’s all there is to it. Windows will reboot and, hopefully, repair the installation so that you don’t get that problem with Windows loading.

If the problem doesn’t go away, there are several more complicated ways to resolve the issue. Just let me know and we’ll do a deeper dive into those.

Q: My particular problem is with email on my iPhone 13 Pro, latest iOS, running Outlook, latest version. I also run Outlook 365 on my Win 11 desktop. To further complicate things, I maintain two email accounts, one based on Gmail and the other on what is now Xfinity. My use of both accounts is from the desktop — I am an old QWERTY user, so I originate little from my iPhone.

Here is my problem: Occasionally I find emails in my Archive folder on my iPhone Gmail that have been deleted from one account or the other. Some appear unread, some read. It is not consistent, so when I do a test, creating an email from each of the accounts to the other, then deleting the notes on either the desktop or the iPhone, THOSE do not appear in the Gmail Archive folder. Suggestions?

— Larry Franks

A: I’ll confess that I’m not really clear on where the messages that turn up in your Archive folder were deleted. But there is a setting in the iPhone that will direct messages deleted from a Gmail account to go into the Archive folder.

Go into the Gmail account on your iPhone and click on Advanced. You’ll see a section labeled “Move discarded messages into.” There are two options: Deleted Mailbox and Archive Mailbox. If Archive Mailbox is selected changing to Deleted Mailbox should solve your problem.