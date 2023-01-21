Q: My 2-year-old HP running Windows 11 began locking up intermittently. I had it in a shop twice, and it worked perfectly at the shop. At home, it began locking up after working for several hours. The shop techs suspected interference in the home or neighborhood. Nothing has changed in my home, and my old Windows 10 computer works perfectly. I have a similar problem with my newer garage-door remote. I suspect radio frequency interference. Is there a way to stop this?

–Vernon Reis

A: That does sound like some serious radio frequency interference. The source of that interference, however, can be difficult to find. Microwave ovens are a common source. So are dimmer switches.

But given that interference is strong, and it appears to be affecting both your garage door and your computer, my suspicion falls first on faulty wiring in your house.

If you want to try a low-cost way to detect the source, carry a portable AM radio around your house with it tuned to an empty channel. When you get near a source of RFI, you’ll suddenly hear lots of noise. If you’re considering spending a bit more for a more powerful detector, you’ll find an array of devices that can detect a broader range of interference sources available on Amazon.

Finally, of course, you can hire a professional to inspect your wiring and devices. If the problem is faulty wiring, you’ll want to get that fixed right away since it could cause a fire.

Q: For about three months, the same junk emails keep showing up in Inbox despite attempts to block them. After considerable effort I found a Norton junk-blocker site. I tried it, but it’s not stopping the junk. I have Windows 7 in a Dell XPS8700 2014. Windows Update says “No important updates.” I have Norton Security, Malwarebytes and Spybot, all seemingly working together. They find no problems. Can you advise?

–Charles Bagley, Seattle

A: First things first. Support for Windows 7 ended three years ago, so you’re not going to find any operating system updates. For security, I recommend updating to a currently supported version of Windows such as Windows 10 or 11.

As for spam, I wish there was a tried-and-true solution. But spammers have gotten so good at eluding filters that I’m afraid the only surefire way to eliminate spam is to impose fees for sending emails. Personally, I like that idea, but I’m not holding my breath.

You may get some relief by installing a spam filter. Free ones are available online. Be aware, however, that using spam filters can involve a fair bit of management on your part.

My solution? I have one email address that I use for communicating with family and friends, one email address that I use only for business, and one email address that I use for anything else, such as registering for websites and giving to other entities. Not surprisingly, the last one is the one that receives all the spam. I periodically scan that inbox to see if there are any emails I care about and delete the rest.

Note: In my column last week I suggested using cloud storage for saving documents that can be automatically synced across devices. I added the information that Google and Microsoft offer limited free storage for subscribers. What I didn’t add is that those who subscribe to the Microsoft 365 Family suite automatically get 1 terabyte of cloud storage at no extra cost for up to six family members. Other Microsoft 365 subscriptions also offer free cloud storage.