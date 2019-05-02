Stocks finished broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday after energy shares sank with the price of oil and some big technology and media names also tallied losses.

Health care and banks, which got a boost from rising bond yields, were among the gainers. The sell-off handed the market its second straight loss.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 6.21 points, or 0.2%, to 2,917.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 122.35 points, or 0.5%, to 26,307.79.

The Nasdaq composite slid 12.87 points, or 0.2%, to 8,036.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 6.27 points, or 0.4%, to 1,582.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.36 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 235.54 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 109.63 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.17 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 410.67 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 2,980.33 points, or 12.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,401.50 points, or 21.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234.09 points, or 17.4%.