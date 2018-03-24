Participants in the “Save Your Refund” campaign agree to deposit all or part of their tax refund in a savings or retirement account, or to buy savings bonds. In exchange, they qualify for the chance to win cash prizes.

An income-tax refund may be the biggest check some people see all year. That makes tax season a great time to jump-start a savings plan, financial experts say.

“Tax time is a critical moment, especially for vulnerable consumers,” said Brian Gilmore, senior innovation manager at Commonwealth, a nonprofit in Boston that focuses on helping people improve their financial security.

The average federal tax refund last year was about $2,900, according to the IRS. To encourage people to save at least a portion of that sum, Commonwealth has teamed up with America Saves, a Consumer Federation of America initiative, to promote the “Save Your Refund” campaign.

Participants agree to deposit all or part of their refunds in a savings or retirement account, or to buy savings bonds. In exchange, they qualify for the chance to win cash prizes. Because many people use part of their refund to pay bills or credit-card debt, the minimum amount that Save Your Refund participants must agree to save is $50.

To be eligible for the prizes, participants must first file IRS Form 8888 with their federal income tax return. The form allows the splitting of a refund via direct deposit into two or more separate accounts. (It also allows for part of the refund to come in the form of a paper check.)

To qualify for the $100 prize drawings, tax filers must then submit a Save Your Refund entry form, copies of which are available online at https://saveyourrefund.com and at most Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program sites. Each week during tax season, 10 participants will be randomly selected to receive $100.

Each participant can also submit an additional entry for a shot at two $10,000 grand prizes to be awarded after the tax-filing deadline on April 17. (The deadline is two days later than usual this year for several reasons, including a local holiday in Washington, D.C.)

Gilmore said the “prize-linked” approach was one way to motivate people to increase savings, which otherwise can seem like a dreary chore. “It’s a way to use prizes to make savings feel more fun and exciting, and less stressful,” he said. Some research suggests that the potential to earn cash prizes can motivate people to save more.

This year, 2,295 people participating in the Save Your Refund campaign have arranged to save just over $1.9 million, an average of $880 each, said Lindsay Ferguson, outreach coordinator with America Saves.