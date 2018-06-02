More than half of the survey respondents expect that they will have to work past age 65 out of necessity, with nearly three-quarters of those people saying that “not enough money to retire comfortably” was their primary reason for expecting to work so long.

Your Funds

The vast majority of Americans are worried about being able to afford a comfortable retirement. By most measures of retirement sufficiency, they aren’t saving enough money, therefore they fear running out.

Yet precisely because people worry about outliving their savings, they aren’t actually doing it.

That doesn’t mean that retirement-savings worries are misplaced, but it does mean that anyone who thinks they are headed for trouble might want to take a deep breath and see where they really stand in relation to hopes, dreams, the money they have amassed and common bench marks for savings.

To personalize the data, you must first know what it is saying.

There are plenty of studies suggesting a retirement crisis is in the offing. The most recent one is Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Planning & Progress Study, which was released in early May, and showed that 78 percent of Americans are “extremely” or “somewhat” concerned about affording a comfortable retirement; they should be nervous if they fall into the 20 percent of Americans who reported in the survey having no retirement savings at all, or the one in three Americans who have less than $5,000 amassed.

More than half of the survey respondents expect that they will have to work past age 65 out of necessity, with nearly three-quarters of those people saying that “not enough money to retire comfortably” was their primary reason for expecting to work so long.

Now let’s look at some numbers to help decide how much savings actually is “enough.”

Fidelity Investments several years ago developed “savings factors” to help investors and savers track their retirement-saving progress.

According to Fidelity, a 30-year-old should have saved the equivalent of their salary. By age 35, it’s two times the salary. That number rises by a salary factor of one every five years — so three times salary saved by age 40 and four times by age 45 and so on — and it moves from eight times salary at age 60 to 10 times your pay when retiring at 67.

Truth be told, the financial-services industry plays a role in the current crisis talk, largely because most advisers live by the so-called “4 percent rule,” the idea that if an investor can live off 4 percent of their nest egg annually, they will not outlive their money.

That allows the industry to manage retirement portfolios in perpetuity, which is great for the money managers, but it means that individuals who might have gotten by with less savings — or enjoyed their savings more by eating into that nest egg and leaving less behind — wound up over-saving for their lifetime, even if they thought they were behind the proverbial 8-ball.

That brings this discussion to recent research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI), which showed that people who worry about their money expiring before they do address the problem by living humbly. As a result, modest savings can often last longer than might otherwise be expected.

There’s no denying that some people run out of money, but the EBRI research showed that a person with less than $500,000 in savings, on average, spends roughly one quarter of their savings during the first 20 years of retirement. Even those who started retirement with just $32,000 shortly after leaving the workforce had about $24,000 of it left some two decades after retiring.

The study showed that one-third of retirement savers actually end up with a nest egg larger than what they amassed during their working years.

There’s no denying that retirees born from 1931-41 — for whom government data was the basis of the study — benefitted from market conditions in ways that current generations may not.

People with pensions and homes stretched their savings the most, and future generations will mostly have to get by without pensions.

And still, it is clear that no matter the amount saved, most people found ways to live within their means.

That doesn’t mean it was easy.

Indeed, I have talked to plenty of retirees over the years who are having trouble spending; while they are “set for life” financially, decades of being frugal and struggling to see their net worth rise has made it hard for them to spend it down, even when hiking expenditures could make them more comfortable.

To come full circle, however, go back to the question Northwestern Mutual asked about your level of concern for living a comfortable retirement; before answering it, test your retirement accounts on where they stand relative to the Fidelity savings-factor test.

If you are nervous, the solution is obvious; figure out ways to ramp up the savings. Cut spending, adjust your plans, learn about how much your expected retirement lifestyle actually costs and come up with a road map — either on your own or working with a financial planner — to at least get close to the savings level necessary.

There’s no reason to panic, but know that the less you save, the more you will adjust your lifestyle in retirement, like it or not. Retirement savers generally live within the means they have, and that almost certainly applies to you too; thus, if you are worried about what you will have to live on, that means you need to fix it so that you have less reason to worry and more to enjoy the fruits of your savings efforts.