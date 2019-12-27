This was the year that bad news about the 737 MAX dominated local business headlines, but plenty of other things happened. Test your knowledge of local business events and see how you rate.
Advertising
This was the year that bad news about the 737 MAX dominated local business headlines, but plenty of other things happened. Test your knowledge of local business events and see how you rate.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.