The major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Wednesday, led by gains in energy and industrial companies.

Strong company earnings helped lift the market, giving the S&P 500 its third gain in as many days. Food and beverage companies, technology stocks and banks were laggards. A steep sell-off in IBM following disappointing quarterly results pulled the Dow Jones industrial average slightly lower.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,708.64.

The Dow slid 38.56 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,748.07.

The Nasdaq composite gained 14.14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,295.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3.76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,583.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.34 points, or 2 percent.

The Dow is up 387.93 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 188.59 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.05 points, or 2.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 35.03 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow is up 28.85 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 391.85 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.05 points, or 3.1 percent.