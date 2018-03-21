After a jittery afternoon of trading, major U.S. stock indexes fell Wednesday while smaller companies fared better. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as investors expected, and said it could raise rates at a quicker pace next year.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index declined 5.01 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,711.93.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 44.96 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,682.31.
The Nasdaq composite sank 19.02 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,345.29.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies jumped 8.90 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,579.30.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 40.08 points, or 1.5 percent.
The Dow is down 264.20 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 136.70 points, or 1.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 6.75 points, or 0.4 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 38.32 points, or 1.4 percent.
The Dow is down 36.91 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 441.89 points, or 6.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 43.79 points, or 2.9 percent.