U.S. stock indexes spent Wednesday drifting and finished with small gains. While big companies continue to report strong profit growth, investors aren’t sure how much longer it will last.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 5.80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,638.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,575.62.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 5.41 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,025.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 3.20 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,454.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 32.01 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is down 130.73 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 131.46 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.25 points, or 1.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 131.85 points, or 5.3 percent.

The Dow is up 1,248.16 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 390.49 points, or 5.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 105.70 points, or 7.8 percent.