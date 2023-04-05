Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday and Treasury yields fell following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing.

The S&P 500 slid 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Reports on both services industries and the jobs market came in weaker than expected. They add to a series of disappointing economic reports this week. Johnson & Johnson scored its biggest gain in over a year after proposing a big settlement related to its baby powder containing talc. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell as investors bet on a pause in Fed rate hikes.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.22 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.34 points, or 0.2%, to 33,482.72.

The Nasdaq composite fell 129.47 points, or 1.1% to 11,996.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.52 points, or 1%, to 1,752.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 18.93 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 208.57 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 225.05 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 50.35 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 250.88 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 335.47 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,530.38 points, or 14.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.11 points, or 0.5%.