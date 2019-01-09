Stocks cinched their fourth consecutive gain Wednesday as indexes around the world build on their early 2019 rally. The gains for U.S. indexes faded slightly after President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders said Trump cut short a meeting on ending the partial shutdown of the federal government.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 10.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,584.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 91.67 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,879.12.

The Nasdaq composite rose 60.08 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,957.08.

The Russell 2000 index added 12.25 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,438.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 53.02 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Dow is up 445.96 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 218.22 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.06 points, or 4.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 78.11 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Dow is up 551.66 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 321.80 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 90.25 points, or 6.7 percent.