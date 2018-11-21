Stocks in the U.S. finished mostly higher Wednesday, a break after two days of steep losses. Technology and internet companies and retailers were responsible for most of the gains.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index picked up 8.04 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,649.93.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.95 points to 24,464.69.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 63.43 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,972.25.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks soared 19.27 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,488.28.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 86.34 points, or 3.2 percent.
The Dow is down 948.53 points, or 3.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 275.62 points, or 3.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 39.25 points, or 2.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 23.68 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Dow is down 254.53 points, or 1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 68.86 points, or 1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 47.23 points, or 3.1 percent.