Technology companies and banks led stocks lower on a turbulent day on Wall Street, extending the market’s slide to a fifth day.

Bond prices rose Wednesday as traders shifted money into low-risk assets. Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of oil turned higher, breaking a 12-day losing streak.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 20.60 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,701.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 205.99 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,080.50.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 64.48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,136.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 12.30 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,502.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 79.43 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Dow is down 908.80 points, or 3.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 270.51 points, or 3.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.99 points, or 3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 27.97 points, or 1 percent.

The Dow is up 361.28 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 233 points, or 3.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.01 points, or 2.1 percent.