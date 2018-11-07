Stocks rallied Wednesday as investors were relieved to see that the U.S. midterm elections went largely as they expected they would. Big-name technology and consumer and health care companies soared as the S&P 500 index closed at its highest in four weeks.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rocketed 58.44 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,813.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 545.29 points, or 2.1 percent, to 26,180.30.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 194.79 points, or 2.6 percent, to 7,570.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 26.06 points, or 1.7 percent, to 1,582.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 90.83 points, or 3.3 percent.

The Dow is up 909.47 points, or 3.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 213.76 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.18 points, or 2.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 140.28 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,461.08 points, or 5.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 667.36 points, or 9.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.65 points, or 3 percent.