Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Wednesday as gains in banks were offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Bond yields climbed to the highest level in four months, sending bank shares higher and weighing on utilities and other high-dividend payers. Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil. Homebuilders fell on mixed housing data.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 3.64 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,907.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 158.80 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,405.76.

The Nasdaq composite lost 6.07 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,950.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 8.04 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,702.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.97 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 251.09 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 60.01 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.79 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 234.34 points, or 8.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,686.54 points, or 6.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,046.65 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 167.42 points, or 10.9 percent.