U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday behind gains for big technology companies and Amazon. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at record highs for the fourth day in a row.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 16.52 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,914.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 60.55 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,124.57.

The Nasdaq composite surged 79.65 points, or 1 percent, to 8,109.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 6.33 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,734.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 39.35 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is up 334.22 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 163.71 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.08 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 240.43 points, or 9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,405.35 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,206.30 points, or 17.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 199.24 points, or 13 percent.