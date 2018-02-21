A late-afternoon sell-off pulled U.S. stocks broadly lower Wednesday for the second straight day.
Stocks gave up their early gain following a spike in bond yields. Investors sent bond yields higher after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed bullish sentiment among policymakers, signaling more interest rate hikes ahead.
On Wednesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 14.93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,701.33.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 166.97 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,797.78.
The Nasdaq gave up 16.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,218.23.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 1.84 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,531.84.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 30.89 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Dow is down 421.60 points, or 1.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 21.24 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 11.71 points, or 0.8 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 27.72 points, or 1 percent.
The Dow is up 78.56 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 314.84 points, or 4.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 3.67 points, or 0.2 percent.