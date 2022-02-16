Stocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 wound up with a slight gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged lower. Treasury yields bounced around as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.94 points, or 0.1%, to 4,475.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.57 points, or 0.2%, to 34,934.27.

The Nasdaq fell 15.66 points, or 0.1%, to 14,124.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.85 points, or 0.1%, to 2,079.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.37 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 196.21 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 332.94 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.16 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 291.17 points, or 6.1%.

The Dow is down 1,404.03 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,520.88 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 166 points, or 7.4%.