Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to extend their weekly gains.

Big communications and technology companies helped lift the broader market. Major indexes are on track for solid gains this week, a welcome turnaround from January’s losses.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 42.84 points, or 0.9%, to 4,589.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224.09 points, or 0.6%, to 35,629.33.

The Nasdaq rose 71.54 points, or 0.5%, to 14,417.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.22 points, or 1%, to 2,029.52

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 157.53 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 903.86 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 646.97 points, or 4.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 61.01 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 176.80 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 708.97 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,227.42 points, or 7.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 215.80 points, or 9.6%.