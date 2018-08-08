Stocks struggled to a mostly lower finish on Wall Street, ending a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index. Energy companies fell more than the rest of the market Wednesday as the price of crude oil lost more than 3 percent.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index fell 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,857.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,583.75.
The Nasdaq composite added 4.66 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,888.33.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.42 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,686.88.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 17.35 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Dow is up 121.17 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 76.31 points, or 1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 13.51 points, or 0.8 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 184.09 points, or 6.9 percent.
The Dow is up 864.53 points, or 3.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 984.93 points, or 14.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 151.37 points, or 9.9 percent.